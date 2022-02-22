230222-N-MY760-1004 (NORFOLK, Va.) Friends and family of Mrs. Inell Lewis congratulate her for receiving the NEX Service award Feb. 23, 2022. Mrs. Lewis has been employed at the Norfolk NEX for 55 years. (US Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jospeh T. Miller/ released)
|Date Taken:
|02.22.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.07.2022 12:22
|Photo ID:
|7081537
|VIRIN:
|230222-N-MY760-1004
|Resolution:
|4928x3280
|Size:
|1.72 MB
|Location:
|VA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Norfolk Navy Exchange Employee Receives 55-Year Service Award [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Joseph Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Norfolk Navy Exchange Employee Receives Service Award
