Norfolk Navy Exchange Employee Receives Service Award

230222-N-MY760-1009 (NORFOLK, Va.) Friends and family of Mrs. Inell Lewis congratulate her for receiving the NEX Service award Feb. 23, 2022. Mrs. Lewis has been employed at the Norfolk NEX for 55 years. (US Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jospeh Miller/ released)

