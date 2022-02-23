Norfolk Navy Exchange Employee Receives Service Award

NAVAL STATION NORFOLK - Inell Lewis, a tailor at Naval Station (NAVSTA) Norfolk’s Naval Exchange (NEX), was presented a Length of Service Award at the Norfolk NEX uniform department, Feb. 23. Lewis received the award for her dedication to the department for over 55 years.

“I don’t know whether I deserve this,” said Lewis. “All I know is I enjoy my work. If I didn’t enjoy it, I wouldn’t still be working for so long, that’s what makes the difference for me.”

Working for the Norfolk NEX since Jan. 8, 1962, Lewis has seen many things change during her time and has held many positions over the years.

“When I first started, we were working out of a single room on base, and we made 75 cents an hour,” said Lewis. “I started out sewing uniforms, then worked the counter, then became second supervisor and worked my way up to supervisor. I quit for a short time after that. When I came back, everyone still came to me with questions like I still was the supervisor.”

Presenting the award to Lewis was Anna Esguerra, the Norfolk NEX General Manager, who expressed gratitude for service and dedication.

“She has touched so many people and careers with her work,” said Esguerra. “She does fantastic work and leads the charge. Her work and her time here was instrumental in making the Norfolk NEX Uniform department the largest and best of any NEX in the world.”

NAVSTA Norfolk’s Executive Officer Capt. Janet Days and Command Master Chief Petty Officer Angelo Rappa also attended the event. Days presented Lewis with a command coin and also expressed words of gratitude.

“Since I came in ’92, every single time I need a uniform fixed, Ms. Lewis tailored them for me, from Seaman to Petty Officer to Commissioned Officer,” said Days “On behalf of Naval Station Norfolk, we are happy for you for achieving this milestone and we appreciate everything you do. You have touched more individuals than you will ever know. Congratulations.”

“As we come up as Sailors, we are taught to fear Master Chiefs walking around correcting uniforms, well we (Master Chiefs) fear of Ms. Lewis,” said Rappa, jokingly. “I really appreciate you; we all do. We are supposed to be squared away because we are in the military, yet you know everything about uniforms and keeping them straight.”

After the event, Lewis chatted and shared moments with family and co-workers, and expressed that she is not going to retire anytime soon.

“I’m still here,” said Lewis. “I’m still going.”

