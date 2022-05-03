Color Bearer

Staff Sgt. Tanner Jordan secures the colors of the 2nd Battalion 121st Infantry Regiment during a change of command ceremony in Forsyth, Ga. March 5, 2022. The colors display campaign streamers from the American Civil War, both world wars, Iraq and Afghanistan.

