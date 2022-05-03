Color Bearer

Staff Sgt. Tanner Jordan secures the colors of the 2nd Battalion 121st Infantry Regiment during a change of command ceremony in Forsyth, Ga. March 5, 2022. The colors display campaign streamers from the American Civil War, both world wars, Iraq and Afghanistan.
|Date Taken:
|03.05.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.07.2022 12:05
|Photo ID:
|7081545
|VIRIN:
|220305-A-AQ105-441
|Resolution:
|2267x3174
|Size:
|3.84 MB
|Location:
|FORSYTH, GA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
Warrior Battalion Continues Tradition of Service Under New Leadership
