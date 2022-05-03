Left to Right: Lt. Col. Joshua Patterson and Master Sgt. Daniel Paul, incoming command team of the 2nd Battalion 121st Infantry Battalion; Col. Jason Baker, commander of the 48th Infantry Brigade Combat Team; Lt. Col. John Avera and Command Sgt. Maj. Rickey Gulley, outgoing command team of 2-121 prepare to conduct a change of command ceremony in Forsyth, Ga. March 5, 2022.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.05.2022 Date Posted: 03.07.2022 12:05 Photo ID: 7081544 VIRIN: 220305-A-AQ105-393 Resolution: 3152x2248 Size: 3.4 MB Location: FORSYTH, GA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Leadership [Image 5 of 5], by MAJ William Carraway, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.