Left to Right: Lt. Col. Joshua Patterson and Master Sgt. Daniel Paul, incoming command team of the 2nd Battalion 121st Infantry Battalion; Col. Jason Baker, commander of the 48th Infantry Brigade Combat Team; Lt. Col. John Avera and Command Sgt. Maj. Rickey Gulley, outgoing command team of 2-121 prepare to conduct a change of command ceremony in Forsyth, Ga. March 5, 2022.
|Date Taken:
|03.05.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.07.2022 12:05
|Photo ID:
|7081544
|VIRIN:
|220305-A-AQ105-393
|Resolution:
|3152x2248
|Size:
|3.4 MB
|Location:
|FORSYTH, GA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Leadership [Image 5 of 5], by MAJ William Carraway, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Warrior Battalion Continues Tradition of Service Under New Leadership
