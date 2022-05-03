Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Assuming Command [Image 1 of 5]

    Assuming Command

    FORSYTH, GA, UNITED STATES

    03.05.2022

    Photo by Maj. William Carraway 

    Georgia National Guard

    Lieutenant Colonel Joshua Patterson receives the colors of the 2nd Battalion 121st Infantry Regiment from Col. Jason Baker, commander of the 48th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, symbolizing his assumption of command during a ceremony in Forsyth, Ga. March 5, 2022.

    This work, Assuming Command [Image 5 of 5], by MAJ William Carraway, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Georgia National Guard
    48th IBCT
    Infantry
    Change of Command
    National Guard
    121st Infantry Regiment

