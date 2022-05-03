Lieutenant Colonel Joshua Patterson receives the colors of the 2nd Battalion 121st Infantry Regiment from Col. Jason Baker, commander of the 48th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, symbolizing his assumption of command during a ceremony in Forsyth, Ga. March 5, 2022.
|Date Taken:
|03.05.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.07.2022 12:05
|Photo ID:
|7081540
|VIRIN:
|220305-A-AQ105-318
|Resolution:
|3647x2923
|Size:
|6.18 MB
|Location:
|FORSYTH, GA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Assuming Command [Image 5 of 5], by MAJ William Carraway, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Warrior Battalion Continues Tradition of Service Under New Leadership
LEAVE A COMMENT