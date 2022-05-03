Lieutenant Colonel Joshua Patterson receives the colors of the 2nd Battalion 121st Infantry Regiment from Col. Jason Baker, commander of the 48th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, symbolizing his assumption of command during a ceremony in Forsyth, Ga. March 5, 2022.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.05.2022 Date Posted: 03.07.2022 12:05 Photo ID: 7081540 VIRIN: 220305-A-AQ105-318 Resolution: 3647x2923 Size: 6.18 MB Location: FORSYTH, GA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Assuming Command [Image 5 of 5], by MAJ William Carraway, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.