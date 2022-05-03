Master Sgt. Daniel Paul receives the colors of the 2nd Battalion 121st Infantry Regiment from Lt. Col. Joshua Patterson symbolizing his assumption of responsibility during a ceremony in Forsyth, Ga. March 5, 2022.
|Date Taken:
|03.05.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.07.2022 12:05
|Photo ID:
|7081543
|VIRIN:
|220305-A-AQ105-359
|Resolution:
|1426x1150
|Size:
|1.01 MB
|Location:
|FORSYTH, GA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Senior Enlisted Leader [Image 5 of 5], by MAJ William Carraway, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Warrior Battalion Continues Tradition of Service Under New Leadership
