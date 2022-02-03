352 SOW Keeps Skills Sharp

A U.S. Air Force Special Tactics Operator assigned to the 352d Special Operations Wing fires a M4 rifle during readiness training in Poland, March 2, 2022. United States Special Operations Command Europe is prepared and strategically positioned to rapidly provide support to NATO Allies and partners and defend against any aggression to maintain stability and security in Europe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Izabella Workman)

