A U.S. Air Force Deployed Aircraft Ground Response Element Airman assigned to the 352d Special Operations Wing fires a M249 light machine gun during readiness training in Poland, March 2, 2022. United States Special Operations Command Europe is prepared and strategically positioned to rapidly provide support to NATO Allies and partners and defend against any aggression to maintain stability and security in Europe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Izabella Workman)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.02.2022 Date Posted: 03.07.2022 09:30 Photo ID: 7081216 VIRIN: 220302-F-OA820-0356 Resolution: 5897x3580 Size: 1.24 MB Location: PL Web Views: 9 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 352 SOW Keeps Skills Sharp [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Izabella Workman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.