    352 SOW Keeps Skills Sharp [Image 5 of 6]

    352 SOW Keeps Skills Sharp

    POLAND

    03.02.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Izabella Workman 

    352nd Special Operations Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Special Tactics Operators assigned to the 352d Special Operations Wing fire a M249 light machine gun during readiness training in Poland, March 2, 2022. United States Special Operations Command Europe is prepared and strategically positioned to rapidly provide support to NATO Allies and partners and defend against any aggression to maintain stability and security in Europe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Izabella Workman)

    Date Taken: 03.02.2022
    Date Posted: 03.07.2022 09:30
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 352 SOW Keeps Skills Sharp [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Izabella Workman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Special Tactics
    SOCEUR
    352 SOW
    SOFinEurope
    EuropeanSupport2022

