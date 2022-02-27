AFCENT Band rocks PSAB

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Ashish Naik, 378th Expeditionary Communication Squadron, client systems technician, performs alongside the U.S. Air Forces Central Band during a live band karaoke concert at Prince Sultan Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Feb. 27, 2022. The AFCENT Band is the only permanently assigned Air Force Band to the Central Command Area of Responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob B. Wrightsman)

