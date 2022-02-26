Members of the U.S. Air Forces Central Band perform a concert at Prince Sultan Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Feb. 26, 2022. The AFCENT Band supports the morale of deployed troops by playing various concerts around the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob B. Wrightsman)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.26.2022 Date Posted: 03.07.2022 07:58 Photo ID: 7081105 VIRIN: 220226-F-LC363-1065 Resolution: 5625x3164 Size: 4.57 MB Location: PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, SA Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AFCENT Band rocks PSAB [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Jacob Wrightsman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.