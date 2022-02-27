Tech. Sgt. Bobby Wolfe, right, U.S. Air Forces Central Band guitarist, performs alongside a servicemember during a concert at Prince Sultan Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Feb. 27, 2022. The AFCENT Band is the only permanently assigned Air Force Band to the Central Command Area of Responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob B. Wrightsman)
|Date Taken:
|02.27.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.07.2022 07:58
|Photo ID:
|7081108
|VIRIN:
|220227-F-LC363-1256
|Resolution:
|4946x3091
|Size:
|3.77 MB
|Location:
|PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, SA
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, AFCENT Band rocks PSAB [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Jacob Wrightsman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
