Antonio Robinson, 378th Air Expeditionary Wing contractor, performs alongside the U.S. Air Forces Central Band during a live band karaoke concert at Prince Sultan Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Feb. 27, 2022. During their time at PSAB the band performed multiple concerts including a country show, a rock show and a live band karaoke show. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob B. Wrightsman)
|Date Taken:
|02.27.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.07.2022 07:58
|Photo ID:
|7081109
|VIRIN:
|220227-F-LC363-1263
|Resolution:
|5468x3076
|Size:
|4.55 MB
|Location:
|PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, SA
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, AFCENT Band rocks PSAB [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Jacob Wrightsman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
