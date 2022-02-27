Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFCENT Band rocks PSAB [Image 6 of 7]

    AFCENT Band rocks PSAB

    PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, SAUDI ARABIA

    02.27.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Jacob Wrightsman 

    378th Air Expeditionary Wing

    Antonio Robinson, 378th Air Expeditionary Wing contractor, performs alongside the U.S. Air Forces Central Band during a live band karaoke concert at Prince Sultan Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Feb. 27, 2022. During their time at PSAB the band performed multiple concerts including a country show, a rock show and a live band karaoke show. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob B. Wrightsman)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.27.2022
    Date Posted: 03.07.2022 07:58
    Photo ID: 7081109
    VIRIN: 220227-F-LC363-1263
    Resolution: 5468x3076
    Size: 4.55 MB
    Location: PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, SA
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFCENT Band rocks PSAB [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Jacob Wrightsman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    AFCENT Band rocks PSAB
    AFCENT Band rocks PSAB
    AFCENT Band rocks PSAB
    AFCENT Band rocks PSAB
    AFCENT Band rocks PSAB
    AFCENT Band rocks PSAB
    AFCENT Band rocks PSAB

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    deployed
    Saudi Arabia
    AFCENT Band
    AFCENT
    U.S. Air Forces Central
    band
    U.S. Air Forces Central Band
    Kingdom of Saudi Arabia
    Prince Sultan Air Base
    PSAB
    378th Air Expeditionary Wing
    378th AEW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT