AFCENT Band rocks PSAB

Antonio Robinson, 378th Air Expeditionary Wing contractor, performs alongside the U.S. Air Forces Central Band during a live band karaoke concert at Prince Sultan Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Feb. 27, 2022. During their time at PSAB the band performed multiple concerts including a country show, a rock show and a live band karaoke show. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob B. Wrightsman)

