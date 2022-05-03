U.S Marines with 1/12 conduct CBRN training during Spartan Fury 22.1

U.S. Marines with 1st Battalion, 12th Marines, 3d Marine Division remove mission oriented protective posture gear during a chemical, biological, radioactive, and nuclear training exercise during Spartan Fury 22.1 at Pohakuloa Training Area, Hawaii, March 5, 2022. Spartan Fury is a Battalion level training exercise designed to refine long-range communications through naval asset integration, mission processing from battalion to firing sections, and 21st Century Foraging. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Olivia G. Knapp)
|Date Taken:
|03.05.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.06.2022 23:04
|Photo ID:
|7080898
|VIRIN:
|220305-M-CG676-112
|Resolution:
|5184x3456
|Size:
|2.05 MB
|Location:
|HILO, HI, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
