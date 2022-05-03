Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S Marines with 1/12 conduct CBRN training during Spartan Fury 22.1 [Image 8 of 10]

    U.S Marines with 1/12 conduct CBRN training during Spartan Fury 22.1

    HILO, HI, UNITED STATES

    03.05.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Olivia Knapp 

    3rd Marine Division     

    U.S. Marines with 1st Battalion, 12th Marines, 3d Marine Division remove mission oriented protective posture gear during a chemical, biological, radioactive, and nuclear training exercise during Spartan Fury 22.1 at Pohakuloa Training Area, Hawaii, March 5, 2022. Spartan Fury is a Battalion level training exercise designed to refine long-range communications through naval asset integration, mission processing from battalion to firing sections, and 21st Century Foraging. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Olivia G. Knapp)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.05.2022
    Date Posted: 03.06.2022 23:04
    Photo ID: 7080898
    VIRIN: 220305-M-CG676-112
    Resolution: 5184x3456
    Size: 2.05 MB
    Location: HILO, HI, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S Marines with 1/12 conduct CBRN training during Spartan Fury 22.1 [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Olivia Knapp, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S Marines with 1/12 conduct CBRN training during Spartan Fury 22.1
    U.S Marines with 1/12 conduct CBRN training during Spartan Fury 22.1
    U.S Marines with 1/12 conduct CBRN training during Spartan Fury 22.1
    U.S Marines with 1/12 conduct CBRN training during Spartan Fury 22.1
    U.S Marines with 1/12 conduct CBRN training during Spartan Fury 22.1
    U.S Marines with 1/12 conduct CBRN training during Spartan Fury 22.1
    U.S Marines with 1/12 conduct CBRN training during Spartan Fury 22.1
    U.S Marines with 1/12 conduct CBRN training during Spartan Fury 22.1
    U.S Marines with 1/12 conduct CBRN training during Spartan Fury 22.1
    U.S Marines with 1/12 conduct CBRN training during Spartan Fury 22.1

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CS Gas
    CBRN
    Marine Corps
    PTA
    22.1
    Spartan Fury

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT