U.S Marines with 1/12 conduct CBRN training during Spartan Fury 22.1

U.S. Marines with 1st Battalion, 12th Marines, 3d Marine Division participate in a chemical, biological, radioactive, and nuclear training exercise during Spartan Fury 22.1 at Pohakuloa Training Area, Hawaii, March 5, 2022. Spartan Fury is a Battalion level training exercise designed to refine long-range communications through naval asset integration, mission processing from battalion to firing sections, and 21st Century Foraging. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Olivia G. Knapp)

