    U.S Marines with 1/12 conduct CBRN training during Spartan Fury 22.1 [Image 3 of 10]

    U.S Marines with 1/12 conduct CBRN training during Spartan Fury 22.1

    HILO, HI, UNITED STATES

    03.05.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Olivia Knapp 

    3rd Marine Division     

    A U.S. Marine with 1st Battalion, 12th Marines, 3d Marine Division dons his gas masks during a chemical, biological, radioactive, and nuclear training exercise during Spartan Fury 22.1 at Pohakuloa Training Area, Hawaii, March 5, 2022. Spartan Fury is a Battalion level training exercise designed to refine long-range communications through naval asset integration, mission processing from battalion to firing sections, and 21st Century Foraging. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Olivia G. Knapp)

    Date Taken: 03.05.2022
    Date Posted: 03.06.2022 23:07
    Photo ID: 7080893
    VIRIN: 220305-M-CG676-080
    Resolution: 3456x5184
    Size: 1.44 MB
    Location: HILO, HI, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S Marines with 1/12 conduct CBRN training during Spartan Fury 22.1 [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Olivia Knapp, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CS Gas
    CBRN
    Marine Corps
    PTA
    22.1
    Spartan Fury

