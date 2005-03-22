Brig. Gen. Muehlenbeck welcomes soldiers, family, and friends to Command Sgt. Maj. Fidel Zamora's retirememnt ceremony, March 5, 2022 at Papago Military Reservation, Phoenix.

"I don't want to say goodbye, we'll say farewell." (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Kadon Shelley, released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.22.2005 Date Posted: 03.06.2022 17:02 Photo ID: 7080578 VIRIN: 050322-Z-AA430-006 Resolution: 4464x2976 Size: 1.55 MB Location: PHOENIX, AZ, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AZNG Senior Enlisted Leader Retires [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Laura Bauer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.