    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AZNG Senior Enlisted Leader Retires [Image 6 of 6]

    AZNG Senior Enlisted Leader Retires

    PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES

    03.22.2005

    Photo by Sgt. Laura Bauer 

    123rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Brig. Gen. Muehlenbeck welcomes soldiers, family, and friends to Command Sgt. Maj. Fidel Zamora's retirememnt ceremony, March 5, 2022 at Papago Military Reservation, Phoenix.
    "I don't want to say goodbye, we'll say farewell." (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Kadon Shelley, released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.22.2005
    Date Posted: 03.06.2022 17:02
    Photo ID: 7080578
    VIRIN: 050322-Z-AA430-006
    Resolution: 4464x2976
    Size: 1.55 MB
    Location: PHOENIX, AZ, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AZNG Senior Enlisted Leader Retires [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Laura Bauer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

