A member of the U.S. Air Force presents a United States flag to Command Sgt. Maj. Fidel Zamora, March 5, 2022 at Papago Military Reservation, Phoenix.
The flag presented flew over the State Capitol along side an Arizona flag. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Kadon Shelley, released)
|Date Taken:
|03.22.2005
|Date Posted:
|03.06.2022 17:02
|Location:
|PHOENIX, AZ, US
This work, AZNG Senior Enlisted Leader Retires [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Laura Bauer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
