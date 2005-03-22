AZNG Senior Enlisted Leader Retires

Command Sgt. Maj. Fidel Zamora presents his daughters with a necklace as a thank you gift for their invaluable support during his service in the Army National Guard,

March 5, 2022 at Papago Military Reservation, Phoenix during his retirememnt ceremony. Zamora spent 32 years in the U.S. Army, 22 of which were in the Army National Guard.

(U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Kadon Shelley, released)

