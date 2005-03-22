Command Sgt. Maj. Fidel Zamora recieves the Legion of Merit awarded by Brig. Gen. Muehlenbeck, March 5, 2022 at Papago Military Reservation, Phoenix.
(U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Kadon Shelley, released)
|Date Taken:
|03.22.2005
|Date Posted:
|03.06.2022 17:02
|Photo ID:
|7080577
|VIRIN:
|050322-Z-AA430-005
|Resolution:
|4464x2976
|Size:
|2.37 MB
|Location:
|PHOENIX, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, AZNG Senior Enlisted Leader Retires [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Laura Bauer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT