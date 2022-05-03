220305-N-TO573-1039 NORTH AEGEAN SEA (Mar. 5, 2022) Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Handling) Airman Kahron Sharpezotten, from Newport News, Virginia, speaks over the 3MC aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), Mar. 5, 2022. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S., allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Charles Blaine)

