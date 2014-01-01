220305-N-JU123-1050 NORTH AEGEAN SEA (Mar. 5, 2022) Personnel Specialist 3rd Class Jonathan Serrano, from Winter Haven, Florida, verifies worksheets for the Navy-wide advancement exam aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), Mar. 5, 2022. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S., allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jibreel Uddin)

