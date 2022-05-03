Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security.

    The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security.

    AEGEAN SEA

    03.05.2022

    Photo by Seaman Hunter Day 

    USS Harry S Truman

    220305-N-JR318-1002 NORTH AEGEAN SEA (Mar. 5, 2022) Quartermaster Seaman Leah Dewar, from Miami, ties down the halyard to signify restricted ability to maneuvers aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), Mar. 5, 2022. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S., allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Hunter Day)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.05.2022
    Date Posted: 03.06.2022 04:55
    Photo ID: 7079818
    VIRIN: 220305-N-JR318-1002
    Resolution: 3913x2960
    Size: 1.56 MB
    Location: AEGEAN SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security. [Image 7 of 7], by SN Hunter Day, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75)
    Aircraft Carrier
    Sailor
    USN
    Forged by the Sea

