220305-N-JR318-1002 NORTH AEGEAN SEA (Mar. 5, 2022) Quartermaster Seaman Leah Dewar, from Miami, ties down the halyard to signify restricted ability to maneuvers aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), Mar. 5, 2022. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S., allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Hunter Day)

