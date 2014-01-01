220305-N-JU123-1006 NORTH AEGEAN SEA (Mar. 5, 2022) Personnel Specialist 3rd Class Maggie Francis, from Marietta, Georgia, completes administrative work aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), Mar. 5, 2022. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S., allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jibreel Uddin)
|Date Taken:
|01.01.2014
|Date Posted:
|03.06.2022 04:56
|Photo ID:
|7079820
|VIRIN:
|220305-N-JU123-1006
|Resolution:
|4928x3280
|Size:
|1.31 MB
|Location:
|AEGEAN SEA
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security. [Image 7 of 7], by SN Jibreel Uddin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT