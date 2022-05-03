Chief of Army Reserve administers oath of enlistment in Puerto Rico

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico—Chief of Army Reserve Lt. Gen. Jody J. Daniels, commanding general of the U.S. Army Reserve Command, administers the Oath of Enlistment to 48 future soldiers at the historic Castillo San Cristobal, Puerto Rico , March 5, 2022. The event is to commemorate the 100th Anniversary of the U.S. Army Reserve in Puerto Rico.

