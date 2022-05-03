Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Chief of Army Reserve administers oath of enlistment in Puerto Rico [Image 2 of 3]

    Chief of Army Reserve administers oath of enlistment in Puerto Rico

    UNITED STATES

    03.05.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Katherine Ramos Muniz 

    1st Mission Support Command

    SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico—Chief of Army Reserve Lt. Gen. Jody J. Daniels, commanding general of the U.S. Army Reserve Command, administers the Oath of Enlistment to 48 future soldiers at the historic Castillo San Cristobal, Puerto Rico , March 5, 2022. The event is to commemorate the 100th Anniversary of the U.S. Army Reserve in Puerto Rico.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.05.2022
    Date Posted: 03.05.2022 15:52
    Photo ID: 7079497
    VIRIN: 220305-A-VK509-078
    Resolution: 6720x3780
    Size: 2.42 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Chief of Army Reserve administers oath of enlistment in Puerto Rico [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Katherine Ramos Muniz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Chief of Army Reserve administers oath of enlistment in Puerto Rico
    Chief of Army Reserve administers oath of enlistment in Puerto Rico
    Chief of Army Reserve administers oath of enlistment in Puerto Rico

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Chief of Army Reserve administers oath of enlistment in Puerto Rico

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #1stMSC #USAR

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT