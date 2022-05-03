Chief of Army Reserve administers oath of enlistment in Puerto Rico

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico—Chief of Army Reserve Lt. Gen. Jody J. Daniels, commanding general of the U.S. Army Reserve Command, administers the Oath of Enlistment to 48 future soldiers at the historic Castillo San Cristobal here, March 5.



The event is to commemorate the 100th Anniversary of the U.S. Army Reserve in Puerto Rico. The Miami Recruiting Battalion recruited 48 future soldiers for the Regular Army, Army Reserve, and the Puerto Rico National Guard.



“I am very happy to be able to celebrate the 100th anniversary of Puerto Rico's service and support to the Army Reserve and the Nation,” said Lt. Gen. Daniels. “You will be well-trained, well-equipped and ready to shape tomorrow.”



Along with Lt. Gen. Daniels, Col. Carlos Caceres, 1st Mission Support Command commanding officer and Command Sgt. Maj. Michael P. Meunier, 1st MSC command sergeant major, was part of the official party of the ceremony.



“This Nation will remain the land of the free as long as it is the home of the brave,” said Col. Caceres. “These men and women have made the decision to join the most powerful Army in the world.”



Many distinguished representatives witnessed the momentous occasion to include the Civilian Aide to the Secretary of the Army for Puerto Rico, the Army Reserve Ambassadors, the Puerto Rico Veterans Advocate, among others.



“The men and women we have sworn in during this ceremony represent only a small part of what Puerto Rico has to offer in defense of our Island and our Nation,” said the Adjutant General of Puerto Rico, Maj. Gen. Jose J. Reyes. “The commitment they have shown is an example of the quality, dedication, and courage of our people.”



Maj. Gen. Reyes said, this ceremony is just the beginning of a relationship that goes hand in hand with the extraordinary opportunities given to them for their personal progress.



There are many reasons behind the decision of joining the military, for Jan Fraticelli the U.S. Army represents an opportunity for professional growth.



“I’ve always wanted to join the military to better myself,” said Fraticelli, who enlisted for the Regular Army and will serve as a cavalry scout.



Others like Joarleen Muniz joined the military to achieve a personal goal.



“I joined the U.S. Army Reserve because I wanted to be part of the force,” said proud Muniz, a future 88N-Transportation Management Coordinator.



For this occasion Maj. Angel Morales-Santos, assigned to the 1st Mission Support Command, served as the officer in charge of the command's mass swear-in ceremony.



Today’s Army Reserve is the most capable, combat-ready, and lethal reserve force in the history of the Nation. Since 1922, the Army Reserve in Puerto Rico has been training, organizing, and deploying its forces around the globe to fight and win in support of unified land operations.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.05.2022 Date Posted: 03.05.2022 Location: US