Date Taken: 03.05.2022 Date Posted: 03.05.2022 15:52 Photo ID: 7079494 VIRIN: 220305-A-VK509-838 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 1.96 MB Location: US

Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Chief of Army Reserve administers oath of enlistment in Puerto Rico [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Katherine Ramos Muniz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.