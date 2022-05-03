Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Salaknib 2022 Opening Ceremony

    FORT MAGSAYSAY, PHILIPPINES

    03.05.2022

    Photo by Spc. Darbi Colson 

    3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division

    The official party from the U.S. Army, the New Zealand Army, and the Philippine Army participate in the opening ceremony of Salaknib 2022 at Fort Magsaysay, Nueva Ecija, Philippines, March 5, 2022. The annual exercise aims to enhance the strategic readiness capabilities of the U.S. Army and Philippine Army while building on the shared vision of defending peace and security in the region in order to maintain a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Darbi Colson/28th Public Affairs Detachment.)

    Date Taken: 03.05.2022
    Date Posted: 03.05.2022 08:07
