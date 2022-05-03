Salaknib 2022 Opening Ceremony

U.S. Army Pacific Deputy Commanding General Maj. Gen. Matthew W. McFarlane delivers opening remarks during the opening ceremony of Salaknib 2022 at Fort Magsaysay, Nueva Ecija, Philippines, March 5, 2022. The annual U.S. Army Pacific sponsored exercise aims to strengthen joint force relations and increase mission readiness and interoperability between the U.S. Army and the Philippine Army. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Darbi Colson/28th Public Affairs Detachment.)

