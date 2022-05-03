Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Salaknib 2022 Opening Ceremony [Image 2 of 5]

    Salaknib 2022 Opening Ceremony

    FORT MAGSAYSAY, PHILIPPINES

    03.05.2022

    Photo by Spc. Darbi Colson 

    3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division

    U.S. Army Pacific Deputy Commanding General Maj. Gen. Matthew W. McFarlane and Philippine Army 1st Brigade Combat Team Acting Commander Col. Jose Vladimir R. Cagara shake hands prior to the opening ceremony of Salaknib 2022 at Fort Magsaysay, Nueva Ecija, Philippines, March 5, 2022. The annual U.S. Army Pacific sponsored exercise is now in its 8th year and is designed to strengthen joint force relations and increase mission readiness and interoperability. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Darbi Colson/28th Public Affairs Detachment.)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.05.2022
    Date Posted: 03.05.2022 08:07
    Photo ID: 7079293
    VIRIN: 220305-A-IV381-1065
    Resolution: 3208x2139
    Size: 4.39 MB
    Location: FORT MAGSAYSAY, PH 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Salaknib 2022 Opening Ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Darbi Colson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Salaknib 2022 Opening Ceremony
    Salaknib 2022 Opening Ceremony
    Salaknib 2022 Opening Ceremony
    Salaknib 2022 Opening Ceremony
    Salaknib 2022 Opening Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    U.S. Army Pacific and Philippine Army Kick Off Salaknib 2022

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    25th Infantry Division
    US Army Pacific
    Philippines
    ExerciseSK
    Salaknib
    Salaknib2022

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT