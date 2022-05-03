Salaknib 2022 Opening Ceremony

U.S. Army Pacific Deputy Commanding General Maj. Gen. Matthew W. McFarlane and Philippine Army 1st Brigade Combat Team Acting Commander Col. Jose Vladimir R. Cagara shake hands prior to the opening ceremony of Salaknib 2022 at Fort Magsaysay, Nueva Ecija, Philippines, March 5, 2022. The annual U.S. Army Pacific sponsored exercise is now in its 8th year and is designed to strengthen joint force relations and increase mission readiness and interoperability. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Darbi Colson/28th Public Affairs Detachment.)

