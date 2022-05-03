U.S. Army Pacific Deputy Commanding General Maj. Gen. Matthew W. McFarlane and Philippine Army 1st Brigade Combat Team Acting Commander Col. Jose Vladimir R. Cagara arrive at the opening ceremony of Salaknib 2022 at Fort Magsaysay, Nueva Ecija, Philippines, March 5, 2022. The annual exercise aims to enhance the strategic readiness capabilities of the U.S. Army and Philippine Army while building on the shared vision of defending peace and security in the region in order to maintain a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Darbi Colson/28th Public Affairs Detachment.)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.05.2022 Date Posted: 03.05.2022 08:07 Photo ID: 7079292 VIRIN: 220305-A-IV381-1056 Resolution: 3434x2289 Size: 5.38 MB Location: FORT MAGSAYSAY, PH Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Salaknib 2022 Opening Ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Darbi Colson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.