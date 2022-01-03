NCNG JTF Assist with CBRN Training During AEP22

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 60th Troop Command, North Carolina National Guard, are notionally decontaminated during a chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear training scenario during Exercise Arctic Eagle 22 at the Anchorage Fire Department, Anchorage, Alaska, March 1, 2022. Joint Exercise Arctic Eagle-Patriot 2022 increases the National Guard’s capacity to operate in austere, extreme cold-weather environments across Alaska and the Arctic region. AEP22 enhances the ability of military and civilian inter-agency partners to respond to a variety of emergency and homeland security missions across Alaska and the Arctic. U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Craig Norton

