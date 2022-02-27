Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NCNG JTF Assist with CBRN Training During AEP22 [Image 7 of 7]

    NCNG JTF Assist with CBRN Training During AEP22

    ANCHORAGE, AK, UNITED STATES

    02.27.2022

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Craig Norton 

    North Carolina National Guard

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 60th Troop Command, North Carolina National Guard, are notionally decontaminated during a chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear training scenario during Exercise Arctic Eagle 22 at the Anchorage Fire Department, Anchorage, Alaska, March 1, 2022. Joint Exercise Arctic Eagle-Patriot 2022 increases the National Guard’s capacity to operate in austere, extreme cold-weather environments across Alaska and the Arctic region. AEP22 enhances the ability of military and civilian inter-agency partners to respond to a variety of emergency and homeland security missions across Alaska and the Arctic. U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Craig Norton

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.27.2022
    Date Posted: 03.04.2022 22:42
    Photo ID: 7079024
    VIRIN: 220227-Z-MZ148-0151
    Resolution: 5110x3650
    Size: 12.59 MB
    Location: ANCHORAGE, AK, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NCNG JTF Assist with CBRN Training During AEP22 [Image 7 of 7], by SFC Craig Norton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NCNG JTF Assist with CBRN Training During AEP22
    NCNG JTF Assist with CBRN Training During AEP22
    NCNG JTF Assist with CBRN Training During AEP22
    NCNG JTF Assist with CBRN Training During AEP22
    NCNG JTF Assist with CBRN Training During AEP22
    NCNG JTF Assist with CBRN Training During AEP22
    NCNG JTF Assist with CBRN Training During AEP22

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    NCNG JTF Assist with CBRN Training During AEP22

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Arctic
    JointTraining
    NationalGuard
    ArcticReady
    AEP22
    ArcticEaglePatriot22

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT