U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 60th Troop Command, North Carolina National Guard, are notionally decontaminated during a chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear training scenario during Exercise Arctic Eagle 22 at the Anchorage Fire Department, Anchorage, Alaska, March 1, 2022. Joint Exercise Arctic Eagle-Patriot 2022 increases the National Guard’s capacity to operate in austere, extreme cold-weather environments across Alaska and the Arctic region. AEP22 enhances the ability of military and civilian inter-agency partners to respond to a variety of emergency and homeland security missions across Alaska and the Arctic. U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Craig Norton
|Date Taken:
|03.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.04.2022 22:41
|Photo ID:
|7079019
|VIRIN:
|220301-Z-MZ148-0055
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|14.84 MB
|Location:
|ANCHORAGE, AK, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NCNG JTF Assist with CBRN Training During AEP22 [Image 7 of 7], by SFC Craig Norton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
NCNG JTF Assist with CBRN Training During AEP22
LEAVE A COMMENT