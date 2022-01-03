Canadian Armed Forces Lt. Col N.J Watts, the commanding officer of the 15th Field Artillery Regiment based out of Vancouver, BC, briefs U.S. Army Brig. Gen. David Pritchett, director of joint staff, Wyoming Army National Guard, and Lt. Col. Stephen Koontz, Alaska Army National Guard, on Canada’s search and extraction capabilities during Exercise Arctic Eagle-Patriot 22 at the Anchorage Fire Training Center in Anchorage, Alaska, March 1, 22. Joint Exercise Arctic Eagle-Patriot 22 increases the National Guard’s capacity to operate in austere, extreme cold-weather environments across Alaska and the Arctic region. AEP22 enhances the ability of military and civilian inter-agency partners to respond to a variety of emergency and homeland security missions across Alaska and the Arctic. (U.S. Army Photo By Illinois Army National Guard Sgt. Kyle Odum)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.01.2022 Date Posted: 03.04.2022 17:57 Photo ID: 7078768 VIRIN: 220301-A-FC392-7004 Resolution: 2915x2746 Size: 1.35 MB Location: ANCHORAGE, AK, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Exercise Arctic Eagle-Patriot 22 Distinguished Visitor Day [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Kyle Odum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.