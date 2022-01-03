Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Exercise Arctic Eagle-Patriot 22 Distinguished Visitor Day [Image 2 of 5]

    Exercise Arctic Eagle-Patriot 22 Distinguished Visitor Day

    ANCHORAGE, AK, UNITED STATES

    03.01.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Kyle Odum 

    139th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Brig. Gen. David Pritchett, director of joint staff, Wyoming Army National Guard, observes decontamination training during Exercise Arctic Eagle-Patriot 22 at the Anchorage Fire Training Center in Anchorage, Alaska, March 1, 22. Joint Exercise Arctic Eagle-Patriot 22 increases the National Guard’s capacity to operate in austere, extreme cold-weather environments across Alaska and the Arctic region. AEP22 enhances the ability of military and civilian inter-agency partners to respond to a variety of emergency and homeland security missions across Alaska and the Arctic. (U.S. Army Photo By Illinois Army National Guard Sgt. Kyle Odum)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.01.2022
    Date Posted: 03.04.2022 17:57
    Photo ID: 7078766
    VIRIN: 220301-A-FC392-7002
    Resolution: 4275x3472
    Size: 4.78 MB
    Location: ANCHORAGE, AK, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Exercise Arctic Eagle-Patriot 22 Distinguished Visitor Day [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Kyle Odum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    TAGS

    Arctic
    JointTraining
    NationalGuard
    ArcticReady
    AEP22
    ArcticEaglePatriot22

