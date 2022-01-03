U.S. Army Brig. Gen. David Pritchett, director of joint staff, Wyoming Army National Guard, observes decontamination training during Exercise Arctic Eagle-Patriot 22 at the Anchorage Fire Training Center in Anchorage, Alaska, March 1, 22. Joint Exercise Arctic Eagle-Patriot 22 increases the National Guard’s capacity to operate in austere, extreme cold-weather environments across Alaska and the Arctic region. AEP22 enhances the ability of military and civilian inter-agency partners to respond to a variety of emergency and homeland security missions across Alaska and the Arctic. (U.S. Army Photo By Illinois Army National Guard Sgt. Kyle Odum)
|Date Taken:
|03.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.04.2022 17:57
|Photo ID:
|7078766
|VIRIN:
|220301-A-FC392-7002
|Resolution:
|4275x3472
|Size:
|4.78 MB
|Location:
|ANCHORAGE, AK, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Exercise Arctic Eagle-Patriot 22 Distinguished Visitor Day [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Kyle Odum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT