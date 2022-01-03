Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Exercise Arctic Eagle-Patriot 22 Distinguished Visitor Day [Image 1 of 5]

    Exercise Arctic Eagle-Patriot 22 Distinguished Visitor Day

    ANCHORAGE, AK, UNITED STATES

    03.01.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Kyle Odum 

    139th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Mongolian Armed Forces Col. Buyandelger, a general staff member, and Cpt. Gan-Erdene of the Mongolian National Emergency Management Agency, observe training during Exercise Arctic Eagle-Patriot 22 at the Anchorage Fire Training Center in Anchorage, Alaska, March 1, 2022. Joint Exercise Arctic Eagle-Patriot 22 increases the National Guard’s capacity to operate in austere, extreme cold-weather environments across Alaska and the Arctic region. AEP22 enhances the ability of military and civilian inter-agency partners to respond to a variety of emergency and homeland security missions across Alaska and the Arctic. (U.S. Army Photo By Illinois Army National Guard Sgt. Kyle Odum)

    Date Taken: 03.01.2022
    Date Posted: 03.04.2022 17:58
    Photo ID: 7078765
    VIRIN: 220301-A-FC392-7000
    Resolution: 2390x1760
    Size: 1.73 MB
    Location: ANCHORAGE, AK, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Exercise Arctic Eagle-Patriot 22 Distinguished Visitor Day [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Kyle Odum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Arctic
    JointTraining
    NationalGuard
    ArcticReady
    AEP22
    ArcticEaglePatriot22

