Exercise Arctic Eagle-Patriot 22 Distinguished Visitor Day

Mongolian Armed Forces Col. Amarbayasgalan, a general staff member, observes decontamination training during Exercise Arctic Eagle-Patriot 22 at the Anchorage Fire Training Center in Anchorage, Alaska, March 1, 22. Joint Exercise Arctic Eagle-Patriot 22 increases the National Guard’s capacity to operate in austere, extreme cold-weather environments across Alaska and the Arctic region. AEP22 enhances the ability of military and civilian inter-agency partners to respond to a variety of emergency and homeland security missions across Alaska and the Arctic. (U.S. Army Photo By Illinois Army National Guard Sgt. Kyle Odum)

