Triple Seven Challenge

Sgt. Adrien Flores, a howitzer section chief assigned to 2nd Battalion, 12th Field Artillery Regiment ,4th Infantry Division, completes leg tucks for the Triple Seven competition on Pershing Field at Fort Carson, Colorado, March 03, 2022. The triple seven competition was designed to push competitors and their teammates to their limits while also building esprit de corps . (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Joshua Zayas)

