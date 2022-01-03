Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Triple Seven Challenge [Image 3 of 4]

    Triple Seven Challenge

    FORT CARSON, CO, UNITED STATES

    03.01.2022

    Photo by Pfc. Joshua Zayas 

    4th Infantry Division Public Affairs Office

    2nd Lt. Joseph Riggs, a fire detection officer assigned to 2nd Battalion, 12th Field Artillery Regiment, 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, raises the barrel of a M777 towed 155mm howitzer during a Triple Seven competition hosted by 4th Inf. Div. Artillery on Pershing Field at Fort Carson, Colorado, March 03, 2022. The first team to complete the seven rounds move on to the bonus round which consists of a race to see who can raise the M777 towed 155mm howitzer first. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Joshua Zayas)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.01.2022
    Date Posted: 03.04.2022 16:54
    Photo ID: 7078607
    VIRIN: 220301-A-SF775-895
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 1.18 MB
    Location: FORT CARSON, CO, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Triple Seven Challenge [Image 4 of 4], by PFC Joshua Zayas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Howitzer
    4ID
    competition
    Feild Artillery
    4ID Soldiers

