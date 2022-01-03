Triple Seven Challenge

2nd Lt. Joseph Riggs, a fire detection officer assigned to 2nd Battalion, 12th Field Artillery Regiment, 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, raises the barrel of a M777 towed 155mm howitzer during a Triple Seven competition hosted by 4th Inf. Div. Artillery on Pershing Field at Fort Carson, Colorado, March 03, 2022. The first team to complete the seven rounds move on to the bonus round which consists of a race to see who can raise the M777 towed 155mm howitzer first. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Joshua Zayas)

Date Taken: 03.01.2022