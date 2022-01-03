Triple Seven Challenge

1st Lt. Andrew Keith, a field artillery officer assigned to 2nd Battalion, 12th Field Artillery Regiment, 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, deadlifts 140 pounds for the Triple Seven competition on Pershing Field, Fort Carson, Colorado, March 3, 2022. The competition tests each teams resolve, teamwork and resiliency as it is a competition of strength and endurance. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Joshua Zayas)

