1st Lt. Andrew Keith, a field artillery officer assigned to 2nd Battalion, 12th Field Artillery Regiment, 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, deadlifts 140 pounds for the Triple Seven competition on Pershing Field, Fort Carson, Colorado, March 3, 2022. The competition tests each teams resolve, teamwork and resiliency as it is a competition of strength and endurance. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Joshua Zayas)
|Date Taken:
|03.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.04.2022 17:01
|Photo ID:
|7078605
|VIRIN:
|220301-A-SF775-773
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|1.1 MB
|Location:
|FORT CARSON, CO, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Triple Seven Challenge [Image 4 of 4], by PFC Joshua Zayas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
