Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Triple Seven Challenge [Image 1 of 4]

    Triple Seven Challenge

    FORT CARSON, CO, UNITED STATES

    03.01.2022

    Photo by Pfc. Joshua Zayas 

    4th Infantry Division Public Affairs Office

    1st Lt. Andrew Keith, a field artillery officer assigned to 2nd Battalion, 12th Field Artillery Regiment, 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, deadlifts 140 pounds for the Triple Seven competition on Pershing Field, Fort Carson, Colorado, March 3, 2022. The competition tests each teams resolve, teamwork and resiliency as it is a competition of strength and endurance. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Joshua Zayas)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.01.2022
    Date Posted: 03.04.2022 17:01
    Photo ID: 7078605
    VIRIN: 220301-A-SF775-773
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 1.1 MB
    Location: FORT CARSON, CO, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Triple Seven Challenge [Image 4 of 4], by PFC Joshua Zayas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Triple Seven Challenge
    Triple Seven Challenge
    Triple Seven Challenge
    Triple Seven Challenge

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Howitzer
    4ID
    competition
    Feild Artillery
    4ID Soldiers

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT