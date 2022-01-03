Triple Seven Challenge

2nd Lt. Joseph Riggs, a fire detection officer assigned to 2nd Battalion, 12th Field Artillery Regiment, 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, executes rocket pod presses for the Triple Seven competition on Pershing Field, Fort Carson, Colorado, March 3, 2022. The bonus round of this competition consists of a race to see which team can be the first to raise a M777 towed 155mm howitzer. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Joshua Zayas)

