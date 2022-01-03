Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Triple Seven Challenge [Image 2 of 4]

    Triple Seven Challenge

    FORT CARSON, CO, UNITED STATES

    03.01.2022

    Photo by Pfc. Joshua Zayas 

    4th Infantry Division Public Affairs Office

    2nd Lt. Joseph Riggs, a fire detection officer assigned to 2nd Battalion, 12th Field Artillery Regiment, 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, executes rocket pod presses for the Triple Seven competition on Pershing Field, Fort Carson, Colorado, March 3, 2022. The bonus round of this competition consists of a race to see which team can be the first to raise a M777 towed 155mm howitzer. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Joshua Zayas)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Triple Seven Challenge [Image 4 of 4], by PFC Joshua Zayas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

