Keldon Johnson, a San Antonio Spurs basketball player, talks with Dan Mishket, USAA senior military affairs representative and field operations-south region, during his visit to the 433rd Airlift Wing at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, March 2, 2022. Johnson received an in-depth look at the missions and capabilities of an Air Force Reserve Command C-5M Super Galaxy aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Samantha Mathison)
|Date Taken:
|03.02.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.04.2022 13:00
|Photo ID:
|7078097
|VIRIN:
|220302-F-FS041-1295
|Resolution:
|5697x4024
|Size:
|2.02 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TX, US
|Hometown:
|SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Spurs player visits Alamo Wing [Image 7 of 7], by Samantha Mathison, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Spurs player visits Alamo Wing
LEAVE A COMMENT