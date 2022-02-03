Keldon Johnson, a San Antonio Spurs basketball player, talks with Dan Mishket, USAA senior military affairs representative and field operations-south region, during his visit to the 433rd Airlift Wing at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, March 2, 2022. Johnson received an in-depth look at the missions and capabilities of an Air Force Reserve Command C-5M Super Galaxy aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Samantha Mathison)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.02.2022 Date Posted: 03.04.2022 13:00 Photo ID: 7078097 VIRIN: 220302-F-FS041-1295 Resolution: 5697x4024 Size: 2.02 MB Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TX, US Hometown: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Spurs player visits Alamo Wing [Image 7 of 7], by Samantha Mathison, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.