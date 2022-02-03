Spurs player visits Alamo Wing

Keldon Johnson, a San Antonio Spurs basketball player, sits in the pilot seat of a C-5M Super Galaxy aircraft during his visit to the 433rd Airlift Wing at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, March 2, 2022. Col. James Miller, 433rd Operations Group commander, explained the functions and capabilities of the aircraft to Johnson during the tour. (U.S. Air Force photo by Samantha Mathison)

