Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Spurs player visits Alamo Wing [Image 5 of 7]

    Spurs player visits Alamo Wing

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.02.2022

    Photo by Samantha Mathison 

    433rd Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Keldon Johnson, a San Antonio Spurs basketball player, stands for a photograph with members of the 433rd Airlift Wing and their families at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, March 2, 2022. (U.S. Air Force photo by Samantha Mathison)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.02.2022
    Date Posted: 03.04.2022 13:00
    Photo ID: 7078095
    VIRIN: 220302-F-FS041-1293
    Resolution: 5701x3829
    Size: 1.91 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TX, US
    Hometown: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Spurs player visits Alamo Wing [Image 7 of 7], by Samantha Mathison, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Spurs player visits Alamo Wing
    Spurs player visits Alamo Wing
    Spurs player visits Alamo Wing
    Spurs player visits Alamo Wing
    Spurs player visits Alamo Wing
    Spurs player visits Alamo Wing
    Spurs player visits Alamo Wing

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Spurs player visits Alamo Wing

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Basketball
    Spurs
    San Antonio
    Alamo Wing
    433AW
    Keldon Johnson

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT