Spurs player visits Alamo Wing

Photo By Samantha Mathison | Keldon Johnson, a San Antonio Spurs basketball player, talks with Dan Mishket, USAA...... read more read more Photo By Samantha Mathison | Keldon Johnson, a San Antonio Spurs basketball player, talks with Dan Mishket, USAA senior military affairs representative and field operations-south region, during his visit to the 433rd Airlift Wing at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, March 2, 2022. Johnson received an in-depth look at the missions and capabilities of an Air Force Reserve Command C-5M Super Galaxy aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Samantha Mathison) see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, Texas – Keldon Johnson, a San Antonio Spurs basketball player, visited the 433rd Airlift Wing March 2, to meet Reserve Citizen Airmen and learn the capabilities and missions of the C-5M Super Galaxy aircraft.



During his tour, Johnson received and wore an Air Force aircrew flight jacket, met 433rd AW Commander Col. Terry McClain, and piloted a C-5M Super Galaxy aircraft simulator.



Col. James Miller, 433rd Operations Group commander, guided Johnson’s experience in the flight simulator.



“We loved having Keldon Johnson come visit us,” Miller said. “It raised Airmen’s morale and also gave us a chance to showcase the C-5M Super Galaxy aircraft. Highlighting our mission to the local community is always a pleasure, because we are always ready.”



Afterwards, Johnson went to the flight line to tour a C-5M aircraft and to sign autographs for Reserve Citizen Airmen and their families.



“We did appreciate Keldon taking time out of his busy schedule to visit our amazing team,” Miller said. “Based on his experience with the Alamo Wing team, I know he will be a huge champion for the Alamo Wing both on and off the court.”