Commanding and controlling the future of Air Force communication

The words "Alert Direct Report" are displayed at the entrance of a classroom dedicated to Master Sgt. Desiree McIntyre, 403rd Wing command and control technician, located in Cody Hall at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, Feb. 25, 2021. McIntyre dedicated 30 years to the command post career field, providing instrumental training techniques and developing the training curriculum. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Seth Haddix)

