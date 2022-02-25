334th Training Squadron students attend a command post operations class inside a classroom dedicated to Master Sgt. Desiree McIntyre, 403rd Wing command and control technician, located in Cody Hall at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, Feb. 25, 2021. McIntyre dedicated 30 years to the command post career field, providing instrumental training techniques and developing the training curriculum. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Seth Haddix)
|Date Taken:
|02.25.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.04.2022 12:47
|Photo ID:
|7078067
|VIRIN:
|220225-F-DO876-027
|Resolution:
|4566x3043
|Size:
|5.32 MB
|Location:
|BILOXI, MS, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
Commanding and controlling the future of Air Force communication
