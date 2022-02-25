Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Commanding and controlling the future of Air Force communication [Image 4 of 6]

    Commanding and controlling the future of Air Force communication

    BILOXI, MS, UNITED STATES

    02.25.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Seth Haddix 

    81st Training Wing Public Affairs

    334th Training Squadron students attend a command post operations class inside a classroom dedicated to Master Sgt. Desiree McIntyre, 403rd Wing command and control technician, located in Cody Hall at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, Feb. 25, 2021. McIntyre dedicated 30 years to the command post career field, providing instrumental training techniques and developing the training curriculum. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Seth Haddix)

